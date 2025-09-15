UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL TO HOLD URGENT DEBATE ON ISRAELS DOHA STRIKE

The United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva has scheduled an emergency debate on Israel's internationally criticized attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar last week.



The debate, convened at the request of Pakistan and Kuwait, will take place on Tuesday at 11 am (0900 GMT) as part of the council's ongoing session, the secretariat announced on Monday.



The request called for a debate on "the recent military aggression carried out by the State of Israel against the State of Qatar on 9 September 2025," the secretariat wrote on X.



The Israeli Air Force targeted Hamas leaders in Doha last Tuesday, but the Islamist organization said the attack had failed.



Emergency debates provide countries with an opportunity to make statements and raise potential resolutions.



Some 60 leaders of Arab and Islamic states were meanwhile gathered in Qatar on Monday for the second day of a special summit to discuss a joint response to Israel's airstrike.



