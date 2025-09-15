At least 17 killed, dozens injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza Strip

At least 17 people, including children, have been killed and dozens injured in renewed Israeli attacks on Monday, according to medics.

The state news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, said that 10 people, among them children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on two homes in Al-Jalaa Street of Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army hit a tent sheltering displaced civilians in western Gaza City, killing six people, including three children.

In the central Gaza Strip, one Palestinian lost his life to Israeli gunfire in the Al-Mughraqa town.

Israel's ongoing war on Gaza has killed nearly 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023 and devastated the enclave, which faces famine.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war in the territory.





