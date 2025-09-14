22 Palestinians killed in latest Israeli attacks across Gaza Strip

At least 22 Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire targeting Gaza City, northern Rafah, and Deir al-Balah, medical sources said.

Seven Palestinians were killed and others injured when an Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in the Al-Hawa neighborhood, southern Gaza City.

Five more people were killed and 35 injured in continued Israeli shelling across various areas in Gaza City.

Four Palestinians were also killed and dozens injured while waiting for humanitarian aid in northern Rafah.

Separateky, six Palestinians, including women and children, were killed when an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced civilians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

The Israeli military continues to demolish homes in northern Gaza and Gaza City aiming to force civilians to relocate southwards.

Israel's ongoing war on Gaza has killed more than 64,800 Palestinians since October 2023, and devastated the enclave, which faces famine.

Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the territory.





