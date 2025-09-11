Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli military said a missile launched from Yemen had been intercepted by its air defense systems early Thursday.

"After sirens went off in various parts of the country, the Air Force neutralized a missile launched from Yemen," it said in a statement.

No other details were provided about the attack, and there has been no statement yet from Yemen's Houthi group, which is at war with Israel.

At least 35 people were killed and 131 injured when Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes Wednesday on multiple sites in Yemen, the Houthis said.

The Israeli army claimed the attacks struck Houthi military targets in areas in the capital Sanaa and Al-Jawf governorate, saying that fighter jets hit Houthi military camps, the Houthi military's public relations headquarters and a fuel storage facility.

The Iran-backed Houthis are launching attacks on Israel with missiles and drones in retaliation for ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and are targeting ships linked to Israel.



