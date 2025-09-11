Hamas releases footage of tank blast that killed Israeli soldiers in Jabalia

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas released footage on Thursday of a deadly ambush that killed Israeli soldiers in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp.

A video published by the group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, on its Telegram channel showed fighters preparing an explosive device before planting it on a Merkava tank in Jabalia.

The footage showed one fighter climbing onto the tank and placing the charge inside its crew compartment, triggering a blast and fire. The brigades said the attack occurred Monday in the al-Omari area of Jabalia.

According to the narration, the explosion killed Israeli troops inside the tank, though no exact figure was given. The video ends with a statement vowing: "As always, we will strike again."

The Israeli army has not commented on the footage. On Monday, however, it confirmed four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in battles in northern Gaza.

The Israeli army continued a deadly offensive on Thursday to occupy Gaza City despite growing criticism inside Israel that the assault could endanger the lives of soldiers and captives still held in the enclave.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 64,700 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.