UN warns of mass displacements as Israel orders civilians out of Gaza City

Displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip September 10, 2025. (REUTERS)

The UN on Wednesday raised alarm about escalating civilian displacement in the Gaza Strip following Israeli military strikes and new evacuation orders in Gaza City.

Citing the Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric reported at a news conference that "the Israeli military reportedly hit more buildings in Gaza City today."

"Families gathered in the open after being warned that one of those buildings would be hit, while the Israeli military had instructed them to move south to Khan Yunis. OCHA says many of them were unsure where to go next," he said.

Stressing that "since yesterday, the entire (Gaza) city has been under a blanket displacement order," Dujarric said, "Issuing displacement orders does not absolve parties to a conflict of their responsibilities to protect civilians in the conduct of their hostilities."

"Today and yesterday, our partners tracking the movement of people in Gaza recorded more than 10,000 displacements from northern to southern areas, mostly in the direction of Khan Younis," he said. "We reiterate that under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be protected and should never be a target. Civilian sites must also never be used to shield military operations."

Dujarric also warned that "amidst ongoing Israeli impediments, the current level of humanitarian support is wholly insufficient. Humanitarian access must be expanded and sustained to include direct routes to both the north and the south of the Gaza Strip."

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing at least 64,600 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.