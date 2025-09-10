Israeli warplanes launch new airstrikes on Yemen

Israeli warplanes launched new airstrikes on multiple sites in Yemen on Wednesday, Houthi media said.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV the attacks targeted a medical facility on 60th Street in southwestern Sanaa, and a government complex in Al-Jawf province in northeastern Yemen.

The broadcaster said Houthi air defense engaged Israeli aircraft during the strikes.

The Israeli army claimed that the attacks targeted Houthi military targets in areas in Sanaa and Al-Jawf province.

A military statement said fighter jets hit Houthi military camps, the Military Public Relations Headquarters, and a fuel storage facility.

No information was yet available about injuries.