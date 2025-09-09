Israeli army orders evacuation of entire Gaza City before major attack

A displaced Palestinian stands next to packed belongings amid an Israeli military operation, in Gaza City, September 8, 2025. (REUTERS)

The Israeli army issued a new evacuation order for the residents of the entire Gaza City on Tuesday morning and warned against a major attack as part of an occupation plan.

The Israeli army is "determined to eliminate Hamas and will operate in the Gaza city area with great force, as it has operated in various parts of the (Gaza) Strip," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on US social media company X.

He called on the residents to "evacuate immediately via the Al-Rashid Street towards the humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi."

"Remaining in the area is extremely dangerous," the spokesman added.