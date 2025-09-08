Pro-Palestine protests continue at Spain’s La Vuelta cycling race

Pro-Palestine protesters continued to disrupt the La Vuelta A Espana cycling race in Spain on Sunday, with activists calling for the Israel-Premier Tech team's expulsion.

The team is co-owned by Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams, a close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Demonstrations have been ongoing since the race began on Aug. 23.

In the early part of the 15th stage, held in the northwestern Galicia region, a demonstrator entered the race route, leading to a crash involving two cyclists: Spain's Javier Romo and Belgium's Edward Planckaert.

Hackers also reportedly took over the race's radio communications on Sept. 6, broadcasting pro-Palestine messages and songs.

Authorities said 10 people were also detained for disrupting public order during protests held throughout the race.

Almost all the villages along the route were adorned with Palestinian flags, while banners such as "Stop the genocide," "Israel is a Murderer" and "Free Palestine" were prominently displayed.

Demonstrations against the team's participation forced the Sept. 3 stage in Bilbao to end 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) early.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the Israeli team should be expelled from the competition and expressed full support for the protests, while Minister for Youth and Children Sira Rego urged race director Javier Guillen to expel the Israeli team from La Vuelta and allow demonstrations to proceed.

Amid growing pressure, the Israel-Premier Tech team removed the word "Israel" from its riders' jerseys, citing security concerns.

Demonstrations are expected to continue in all cities along the race route this week. A large protest is reportedly being planned in Madrid, where the final stage of La Vuelta will be held on Sept. 14.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza marked its 700th day Friday, with Israel having killed over 64,000 Palestinians. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



