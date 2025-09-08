Israeli defense minister threatens to intensify strikes on Gaza City

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed on Monday to intensify air attacks targeting Gaza City and its high-rise buildings in the northern Gaza Strip.

"Today, a powerful hurricane will strike the skies of Gaza City, and the roofs of the terror towers will tremble," Katz said on the US social media company X.

On Friday, the Israeli army began to bomb multi-story buildings sheltering hundreds of displaced civilians in Gaza City, claiming it is targeting Hamas infrastructure.

Katz said the army "continues as planned -- and is preparing to expand the maneuver to defeat Gaza," unless all hostages held in Gaza are released.

The Israeli genocidal war in Gaza has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians since the October 2023 Hamas attacks in which around 1,200 were killed and more than 200 taken captive. Of the around 50 hostages still said to be held in Gaza, as many as 20 are believed to be alive.

The military campaign has destroyed the enclave, which is facing famine. According to the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch, Israel has destroyed 90% of Gaza's infrastructure, including residential homes, compelling nearly 1 million citizens to shelter in schools and university buildings.

Israel's security cabinet had approved a plan for the military occupation of Gaza City in August.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





