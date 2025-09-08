Iran says no negotiations over its defense capabilities

Iran on Monday ruled out any possible negotiations on its defense capabilities to reach a nuclear agreement with the US.

"This is a principle that is non-negotiable and untouchable," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told a press conference in Tehran.

"Today, more than ever, it is clear that the Iranian people will not permit any negotiations or dialogue on the means necessary to defend Iran's sovereignty, dignity, independence, and security," he said.

Last week, Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, accused the US of obstructing negotiations by "raising unrealizable issues such as missile restrictions" for Iran.

Baghaei said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received proposals from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas during their meeting in Qatar last week regarding the nuclear talks between Iran and European countries, noting that the consultations are underway to examine the proposals.

On Saturday, Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations, Reza Najafi, confirmed that Tehran restarted negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran suspended cooperation with the IAEA following US and Israeli attacks on the country, accusing the nuclear watchdog of bias against Tehran.

Iran was engaged in Oman-mediated nuclear negotiations with the US when Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran on June 13, targeting military, nuclear, and civilian sites as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. The 12-day conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.