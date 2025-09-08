6 more Palestinians die of starvation in Israel-besieged Gaza

A large number of Palestinians, including children, gather in order to get food, in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza, on September 3, 2025. (AA File Photo)

Six more Palestinians, including two children, died of starvation and severe malnutrition in the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The new fatalities brought the famine-related deaths since October 2023 to 393, including 140 children, the ministry added in a statement.

According to the ministry, 115 of the deaths, 25 of them children, occurred after the UN-backed hunger monitoring system Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) formally declared Gaza a famine zone last month.

Israel has killed more than 64,300 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.