Israeli army preparing to order Gaza City evacuation within days: Report

A picture shows a view of the destruction to the northwest of Gaza City on September 4, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army prepares to issue evacuation orders for civilians in Gaza City in the coming days as part of a military plan to occupy the city, local media said on Thursday.

Israeli Channel 14 said the second phase of Operation "Gideon's Chariots II" includes "a massive aerial fire campaign next week, followed by a ground offensive aimed at achieving full operational control over Gaza City and evacuating its residents."

On Wednesday, the Israeli army announced the start of the second phase of the assault to occupy Gaza City.

Israeli army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited the Gaza perimeter Wednesday to review the operational picture, affirming the intention to press ahead with expanded operations, the channel said.

On Aug. 20, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the acceleration of plans to reoccupy the Gaza Strip, beginning with Gaza City, despite international warnings that it could result in the enclave's total destruction, greater suffering for Palestinians and mass displacement.

Israel has already killed more than 64,200 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.