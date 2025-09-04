Arab ministerial meeting warns of Israeli threats to regional security, demands end to Gaza war

An Arab ministerial meeting warned Thursday of Israeli threats to regional security, calling for an immediate end to Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

The call came during a meeting of Arab foreign ministers at the Arab League in Cairo, chaired by the United Arab Emirates. Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused Israel of rendering the Gaza Strip uninhabitable.

"The world is facing an Israeli regime that has no limits to its brutality and destructive wars in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Syria and Lebanon."

On Syria, Safadi said Arab states support efforts to rebuild the country on foundations ensuring sovereignty, security, and the rights of all citizens, while warning of the repercussions of Israeli attacks.

Aboul Gheit said Israel's military campaign in Gaza amounted to a "genocidal war" aimed at dismantling the Palestinian cause by eliminating the statehood project, displacing the Palestinians, and annexing their land.

He stressed that halting the "massacre" in Gaza was the central objective of Arab diplomatic action.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing over 64,200 Palestinians in Gaza. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.