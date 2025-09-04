1 killed as drone strike hits civilian car near Aleppo airport in northern Syria

One person was killed in a drone strike that hit a civilian car in northern Syria's Aleppo province on Thursday, the Health Ministry said.

The strike targeted the car on a road to Aleppo International Airport, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

No information was yet available about the identity of the drone.

The attack came as the new Syrian administration has continued efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, after 24 years in power.