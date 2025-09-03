Gaza death toll tops 63,700 from Israel’s genocidal war

At least 63,746 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement said that 113 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 304 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 161,245 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The ministry also noted that 33 Palestinians were killed and over 141 others injured by Israeli army fire while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 2,339, with over 17,070 others wounded since May 27.

The ministry said that six more Palestinians, including one child, died of malnutrition and starvation in the last 24 hours. This brought the famine-linked death toll since October 2023 to 367 people, including 131 children.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory's 2.4 million population into famine.

A UN-backed food security assessment has already confirmed famine in northern Gaza and expects it to spread further south by the end of September.

Dr. Muneer Alboursh, Director General of Gaza's Health Ministry, said that over 1,100 people have been killed and 6,008 injured in an ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza City since Aug. 13.

Alboursh said the onslaught systematically targeted healthcare facilities and ambulances and destroyed thousands of homes and buildings in the area.

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 11,615 people and injured 49,204 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





