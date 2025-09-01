Israeli warplanes target hospital in central Gaza

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes within the walls of a hospital in the central Gaza Strip in an overnight strike on early Monday, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

In a statement, the office said the Israeli warplanes shelled tents sheltering displaced Palestinians within the walls of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital near the outpatient clinic in Deir al-Balah, resulting in a number of injuries and material damage.

It was the 14th time that the hospital has been targeted by the Israeli army since the start of the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, "which reflects a clear insistence on targeting the health infrastructure and violating international laws that prohibit harming medical facilities and civilians," the statement said.

The media office condemned the ongoing aggression against Gaza hospitals and held "the Israeli occupation, along with the US administration and complicit states, fully responsible for these systematic crimes."

It called on the international community and the UN to take immediate action to stop Israeli crimes and to provide urgent protection for hospitals and health care workers in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has killed nearly 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





