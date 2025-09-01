Children among 29 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza Strip

At least 29 people were killed and many others injured by Israeli army fire across the Gaza Strip on Monday, medics said.

A medical source told Anadolu that four people, including a pregnant woman and two children, were killed, and several others were injured in Israeli strikes on homes in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City.

Ten more people were killed and several others injured in another wave of strikes on Al-Nafaq Street and the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood in the same city.

A Palestinian couple and their son lost their lives when the Israeli army hit a residential building near the Al-Sahaba Medical Complex in Gaza City.

In the eastern Zeitoun neighborhood, two civilians were killed and many others wounded in Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued to detonate homes in the Zeitoun neighborhood by blowing up booby-trapped robots and old military vehicles planted between buildings, witnesses told Anadolu.

In recent days, thousands of Palestinians have been displaced from northeastern Gaza City to its western areas under heavy Israeli fire, after Tel Aviv on Friday declared the city — home to about a million people — a "dangerous combat zone."

On Aug. 8, Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy the Gaza Strip, beginning with Gaza City.

In the central Gaza Strip, the Israeli army shelled a home for a Palestinian family in the Bureij refugee camp, resulting in the death of a couple and their daughter, said medical sources from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Israeli aircraft targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians within the walls of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital near the outpatient clinic in Deir al-Balah, resulting in a number of injuries and material damage.

Three more people were killed in the Netzarim area of central Gaza by Israeli gunfire.

In the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army killed three Palestinians in a strike on Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis, and a woman with gunfire in Al-Mawasi, in the west of the city.

Israel has killed nearly 63,500 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.























