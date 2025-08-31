Israel targets southern Lebanon in another breach of ceasefire

Israeli warplanes on Sunday carried out airstrikes on southern Lebanon targeting what the Israeli military claimed to be "Hezbollah's underground infrastructure" in the Beaufort Ridge area.

In a statement, the Israeli army claimed the site violated "understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the Israeli army carried out two airstrikes on Ali al-Taher, Kafr Tibnit outskirts, and Upper Nabatieh, causing nearby homes to shake from the blasts.

It added that a missile landed on the Darb al-Qamar road in Mifdoun but did not detonate.

According to the news agency, Israeli forces also dropped leaflets over the town of Aita al-Shaab, reading: "We will keep working against the infrastructure of Hezbollah, we have warned you."

Israel launched a military offensive in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





