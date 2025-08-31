6 Palestinians injured by Israeli army fire, illegal settlers in occupied West Bank

Six Palestinians, including two children, were injured by Israeli army fire and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank on Sunday evening, local media said.

The state-run Palestine TV said Israeli forces stormed Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, and opened fire, injuring four people.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said two children were among those injured, and were transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

Witnesses said Israeli forces used live fire and tear gas canisters during its raid.

Also south of Hebron, Osama Makhmara, an anti-settlement activist, told Anadolu that a man and his wife were injured after illegal settlers assaulted them during an attack on Khillet al-Daba village in Masafer Yatta.

Makhmara said three Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces during the attack.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, at least 1,016 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Health Ministry.

In an advisory opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.