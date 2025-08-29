Palestine condemns US visa ban of officials ahead of UN meeting to recognize state

Palestine on Friday denounced the US decision to revoke visas for Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, calling it a violation of the 1947 UN Headquarters Agreement as countries prepare to recognize Palestine's statehood.

"We express our deep astonishment at this decision and consider it a flagrant breach of the 1947 Headquarters Agreement, which guarantees the entry and protection of representatives of UN member states," said Ahmed al-Deek, political adviser to the foreign minister, in remarks to Anadolu.

Signed between the UN and the US in 1947, the Headquarters Agreement obliges Washington, DC, to facilitate entry for representatives, staff, and experts of UN member states, regardless of political relations.

Al-Deek urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and member states to resolve what he called a clear violation.

He said Palestinian leadership would consult with friendly nations to determine appropriate diplomatic steps.

He added the US decision "will not stop the wave of recognition of the State of Palestine, nor the international consensus on the need to halt genocide, displacement, and annexation."

Earlier on Friday, the US State Department said it was canceling visas for members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) ahead of the UN General Assembly in September.

The State Department said in a statement: "In accordance with U.S. law, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is denying and revoking visas from members of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) ahead of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly."

Several Western countries, including France and the UK, have already announced plans to recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming UN meetings.

Israel continues to occupy Palestinian territories and rejects a withdrawal that would allow for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the pre-1967 borders.