UN extends peacekeeping mission in Lebanon for 'final time'

The UN Security Council unanimously extended the mandate Thursday of its Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for a "final" 16-month period, aiming for "an orderly and safe drawdown and withdrawal" of UN forces.

The resolution extends the UNIFIL mandate until Dec. 31, 2026.

France, which holds the pen for the draft resolution, highlighted progress toward regional stability since a 2024 ceasefire with Israel, including Lebanon's efforts to regain its sovereignty.

"Any premature withdrawal could undermine or even weaken the efforts of the Lebanese Government" in southern Lebanon, Jay Dharmadhikari, charge d'Affaires of France, told the Council.

"The situation remains volatile, and vast collective efforts are necessary for long-term stabilization along the Blue Line," he said, referring to the demarcation line that separates Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights.

UNIFIL has been deployed since 1978 to monitor the ceasefire along the Lebanese-Israeli border and support Lebanese forces in southern Lebanon.

Israel launched a military offensive in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September of the following year, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activities.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.