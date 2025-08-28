Over 15,800 Gaza patients urgently need medical evacuation: WHO chief

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that more than 15,800 patients in Gaza currently need medical evacuation.

In a post shared on the US social media company X, Tedros shared information about medical evacuations from Gaza, which is under intense Israeli attacks and facing shortages.

"This morning, WHO evacuated 18 child and 1 adult patient from Gaza to Jordan, along with 62 companions. Since October 2023, WHO has supported medical evacuations for over 7600 patients, including 5300 child patients," he said.

"Still, more than 15,800 critical patients need urgent specialized care that they cannot receive in Gaza," Tedros noted.

He called on more countries to accept Gazan patients in need of emergency care to help save lives and urged the restoration of medical evacuation routes to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

"The best medicine is peace," he added.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





