Lebanese prime minister makes 1st visit to Egypt

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam began his first visit to Egypt on Tuesday, according to Lebanon's state-run news agency.

Salam arrived at the Cairo International Airport accompanied by Culture Minister Ghassan Salame and Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi.

The duration of the visit and the agenda have not been announced.

It is Salam's first trip to Egypt since he took office in January.

It comes as Lebanon faces complex internal and regional challenges, including reconstruction efforts and the Israeli occupation in parts of the south.

Egypt and Lebanon maintain strong trade ties. Egyptian exports to Lebanon reached about $736 million in 2023, including refined petroleum and reinforced steel, according to Egypt's Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.