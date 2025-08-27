Gazans face death by bombing, starvation under Israeli siege: UNRWA chief

Palestinians shove to receive food portions from a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 27, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are facing death by bombing or starvation as Israel's destructive war continues unabated across the enclave, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Wednesday.

"Nearly 700 days on, people continue to be killed and injured as the Israeli military intensifies and expands its operations," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a post on the US social media company X.

"Hospitals, schools, shelters, and people's homes have been bombed day in, day out."

The UNRWA chief said health staff, journalists, and humanitarian workers have been killed "at a scale never seen in any other conflict in recent history."

"No place is safe in Gaza. No one is safe."

Lazzarini said widespread hunger has worsened conditions for the Palestinian population in Gaza.

"As if all of this is not enough, hunger is threatening everyone in Gaza with a slow and silent death or, in a death while desperately seeking food."

Israel has kept all Gaza crossings closed since March 2, allowing only a minimal trickle of humanitarian aid, pushing the enclave into famine.

Lazzarini condemned the impunity surrounding the bombardment and famine in the enclave.

"Nothing justifies these massive attacks on Palestinian life and identity," he said.

"Outrage is not enough. It's time for action, courage & political will to end this hell on earth."

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.