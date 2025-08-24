Israeli attacks kill 4 more Palestinians, injure several others across Gaza

Four Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire targeting multiple areas of the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

One man was killed and others were wounded while waiting for aid near a distribution center north of Rafah in southern Gaza.

A medical source at Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that two Palestinians were killed and several others injured by Israeli fire as they waited for aid near the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza.

In Gaza City, a woman was killed when Israeli forces struck a school in the Zeitoun neighborhood, while Israeli warplanes also carried out an air raid near Al-Shafi'i Mosque in the same area.

Local sources added that Israeli artillery shelled several areas east of Gaza City, alongside the demolition of residential buildings south of the city.

Israel has killed over 62,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





