Gaza's famine crisis results from the inability to deliver aid rather than food shortages, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said on Sunday, as children continue dying from starvation.

"Children have been spending months and months without sufficient food," Russell told CBS. "We see just a horrible situation where children are on the verge of starvation and ultimately dying from starvation."

Russell emphasized the preventable nature of the crisis, noting food exists nearby but cannot reach those in need. "This did not happen because there were cyclones or droughts. This happened because we could not get enough aid in to these children," she said.

Asked about Israeli government claims disputing famine conditions, Russell defended UN assessments. She said the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which confirmed famine in northern Gaza, represents "technical people" making independent determinations based on food deprivation levels, malnutrition rates and starvation deaths.

"We know children are dying, right? I am tired of a discussion about ...(whether) are we giving the right information or not," Russell said, calling for international press access to the region to verify conditions.

ISRAELI BLOCKADE, AID DISTRIBUTION CHALLENGES



Russell criticized Israel's Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) mechanism, saying its methodology contradicts humanitarian standards. She said the UN previously operated 400 aid distribution points compared to the foundation's four locations. "Just let us our let us do our work, too. Let us in. We know how to do this distribution," said Russel.

In March, Israel closed all crossings into Gaza, blocking humanitarian aid. Since late May, it has enforced a unilateral aid delivery mechanism through the GHF, bypassing the UN and major relief groups.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, this mechanism has led to the killing of over 2,000 Palestinians and the wounding of over 15,000 others while waiting for aid.

On Friday, the IPC confirmed that famine has taken hold in northern Gaza and is expected to spread further south by the end of September.

Israel has killed over 62,600 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, devastating the enclave, and rendering it uninhabitable.