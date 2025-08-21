Egyptian president starts official visit to Saudi Arabia

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi began an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television said.

The broadcaster said Sisi touched down in the Red Sea city of Neom, without specifying the duration of his visit.

The Egyptian presidency said in a statement that the visit comes upon bin Salman's invitation, reflecting the "deep-rooted historical ties" between the two countries.

It said discussions between the two leaders will focus on strengthening the strategic partnership between Cairo and Riyadh across political, economic, and development fields.

Sisi and bin Salman are also expected to address regional crises, including the war in Gaza, the situation in Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Libya, and Yemen, and the Red Sea security.





