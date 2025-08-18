Syria’s state news agency SANA to relaunch with new vision on Aug. 20

Syria's official news agency SANA is set to relaunch with a new structure and editorial vision on Aug. 20, following an overhaul that began after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime late last year, its director general said.

As part of the restructuring, SANA upgraded its media infrastructure, shifted strategy toward digital transformation, and renewed its staff and logistical resources, Ziad al-Mohameed told Anadolu on Monday.

The agency will unveil its new identity under the slogan "SANA: A Turning Point" at a ceremony Wednesday at the National Center for Visual Arts in Damascus, attended by Syrian officials, media figures, and foreign diplomats. Anadolu will be represented by Deputy Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Yusuf Ozhan.

Mohameed said the modernization drive included creating a dedicated digital media department to adapt traditional content for social platforms, and expanding the correspondent network inside Syria and abroad. Plans include opening bureaus in North America, Europe, and Asia, he said.

On the logistical front, SANA replaced outdated equipment with new technology aligned with its editorial shift and redesigned its Damascus headquarters in line with a new visual identity. The restructuring also involved selecting a new team of top staff members.

The agency will publish content in several languages, including English, Turkish, French, Spanish, and Kurdish. Its translation department, Mohameed said, will not only render material from Arabic but also produce original content tailored to each language audience.

SANA also digitized its extensive archive dating back to 1965, which it intends to market to subscribers as a revenue source.

"Our ambition is to develop SANA into one of the leading Arab news agencies and a competitor to its regional counterparts within the next five years," Mohameed said.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.