Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media

Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media

The latest Gaza ceasefire proposal agreed by Palestinian group Hamas includes a suspension of military operations for 60 days and could be seen as a path to reaching a comprehensive deal to end the nearly two-year-long Gaza war, an Egyptian official source told Reuters on Monday.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published August 18,2025
Palestinians walk between destroyed buildings in west Gaza City, 14 February 2025 (issued 15 February 2025). (IHA Photo)

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has agreed to a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza put forward by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, Egyptian media said Monday.

The state-run channel Al-Qahera News, citing unnamed Egyptian sources, said the plan calls for Israeli forces to reposition themselves near the border to facilitate humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

The proposal includes a temporary halt to military operations for two months, during which a prisoner-hostage exchange would take place, according to the report. The deal envisions the release of 10 Israeli hostages alive and the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

The sources said Hamas views the plan as the best available option to protect Gaza's population from military escalation as well as a possible first step toward a permanent resolution.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas or mediators on the report.