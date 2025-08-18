Egypt’s fm visits Gaza border crossing, rejects ‘Greater Israel’ vision

Egypt's foreign minister rejected on Monday Israeli official statements about the so-called "Greater Israel," as he visited the Rafah border crossing with the blockaded Gaza Strip.

"We reject any Palestinian displacement from Gaza," Badr Abdelatty told a press conference as he visited the Rafah crossing with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a news channel that he feels "very attached" to the vision of a Greater Israel. He said he considers himself "on a historic and spiritual mission" which "generations of Jews that dreamt of coming here and generations of Jews who will come after us."

Greater Israel is a Biblical term used in Israeli politics to refer to the expansion of Israel's territory to include the West Bank, Gaza, Syria's Golan Heights, Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and parts of Jordan.

Abdelatty said Egyptian and Qatari mediators are working to reach a Gaza ceasefire and hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel.

"Our position on the Palestinian issue is firm and unchanging. We reiterate our rejection of all policies aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause."