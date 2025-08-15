Israel shells southern Lebanon in new ceasefire breach

Israeli warplanes launched several airstrikes Friday evening on the northern outskirts of Kfar Tibnit and Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, in a new breach of a ceasefire in place since late 2024, Lebanese media said.

According to the state news agency NNA, Israeli aircraft fired multiple air-to-surface missiles, triggering loud explosions and thick smoke visible across nearby towns.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah began in October 2023 and escalated into a full-scale war in September 2024. As many as 4,000 people, including Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah, were killed, and around 17,000 others were injured.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah activity.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.