Disabled in Gaza face severe shortages amid attacks: UN

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said Friday that people with disabilities in the Gaza Strip face "immense challenges" in their daily lives and in accessing essential services.

"In #Gaza, people with disabilities face immense challenges in their daily life and in accessing essential services," the UNRWA said through the US social media company X.

"They lack everything - food, assistive devices, healthcare," it added.

The agency highlighted that over 83% of persons with disabilities in Gaza have lost their assistive devices, according to the Global Protection Cluster.

It also emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its deadly war on Gaza, where nearly 61,800 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





