US says stable West Bank in line with Trump goal for regional peace

The United States on Thursday responded to Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's announcement that work would start on a long-delayed settlement that would divide the West Bank by saying that a stable West Bank is in line with the Trump administration's goal for peace in the region.

Asked about Smotrich's statement that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed to the revival of the so-called E1 development, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said the U.S. remained focused on ending the war in Gaza and ensuring Hamas will never govern that territory again.

"A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration's goal to achieve peace in the region," the spokesperson said, while referring to the Israeli government for further information.









