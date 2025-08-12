9 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza City, Khan Younis

People carry food parcels and bags in the al-Mawasi camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, that were picked up from the Rafah corridor on July 27, 2025. (AFP File Photo)

At least nine more Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in the northern and southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, local media reported.

According to medical sources from Nasser Medical Complex, five bodies were transferred to the hospital, along with several other injured people, after an Israeli strike targeted a tent sheltering displaced civilians in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, the state news agency WAFA reported.

Four more people lost their lives and several others were injured in an Israeli strike on a home in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeastern Gaza City, medics from Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital said.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed nearly 61,500 victims since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.