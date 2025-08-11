Israeli airstrike kills 2 Al Jazeera correspondents in Gaza City

Palestinians check the destroyed Al Jazeera tent at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on August 11, 2025, following an overnight strike by the Israeli military. (AFP Photo)

Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea were killed Sunday, along with three other Al Jazeera journalists, in an Israeli strike targeting a journalists' tent near the Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The Qatar-based channel quoted the director of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza who said, "Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea were martyred in an Israeli strike on their tent," without providing details.

The channel later confirmed that al-Sharif and Qraiqea were killed in an Israeli strike.

Al Jazeera Media Network early Monday condemned the "planned" assassination of its correspondents and cameramen in the Gaza Strip, calling it "a desperate attempt to silence voices ahead of the occupation of Gaza."

"The order to kill Anas al-Sharif, one of Gaza's bravest journalists, and his colleagues is a desperate attempt to silence voices ahead of the occupation of Gaza," it said.

Al Jazeera's statement noted that "many Israeli army officials repeatedly incited and called for targeting Anas al-Sharif and his colleagues," as it held "the occupation army and its government responsible for targeting and assassinating its team."

The statement added that "the assassination of our correspondents by the Israeli occupation forces is another blatant and deliberate attack on press freedom."

The Gaza Media Office announced in a statement that the number of journalists killed since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 237, following the killing of al-Sharif and Qraiqea, along with three other journalists.

It identified the other journalists killed as photojournalists Ibrahim Dahir and Moumin Alaywa and an assistant photojournalist Mohammed Noufal.

"The assassination was carried out with premeditation and deliberation, through a deliberate, intentional, and direct targeting of the journalists' tent in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. This heinous crime also resulted in the injury of several other fellow journalists," it added

The Director of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, told Anadolu that the deaths from the strike on the tent in front of the complex's gate have risen to seven, including five journalists.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army admitted in a statement to killing al-Sharif in Gaza City, while ignoring the killing of Qraiqea and the three other journalists in the same strike.

In his will that was written Aug. 6, which he requested be published after his death, al-Sharif wrote: "This is my will, and my final message. If these words reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice. Peace be upon you and Allah's mercy and blessings."

"Allah knows that I gave all the effort and strength I had to be a support and a voice for my people, ever since I opened my eyes to life in the alleys and streets of Jabalia refugee camp. My hope was that God would prolong my life so I could return with my family and loved ones to our original hometown of occupied Asqalan (al-Majdal), but God's will came first, and His decree is carried out," he said.

"I have lived pain in all its forms, and tasted grief and loss many times. Yet I never hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without distortion or falsification, hoping that Allah would bear witness against those who remained silent, those who accepted our killing, those who suffocated our breath, and whose hearts were unmoved by the scattered bodies of our children and women, and who did not stop the massacre our people have been subjected to for more than a year and a half.

"I urge you to hold fast to Palestine, the jewel in the crown of Muslims, and the heartbeat of every free person in this world.

"I urge you to care for its people, for its wronged little children who were not given enough time in life to dream or to live in safety and peace, whose pure bodies were crushed beneath thousands of tons of Israeli bombs and missiles, torn apart and scattered across the walls.

"I urge you not to let chains silence you, nor borders hold you back. Be bridges toward the liberation of the land and its people, until the sun of dignity and freedom rises over our usurped homeland.

"I urge you to care for my family. Take care of the apple of my eye, my beloved daughter Sham, whom the days did not allow me to watch grow up as I had dreamed.

"And care for my dear son Salah, whom I had hoped to support and walk beside until he grew strong enough to carry my burdens and continue the mission.

"I urge you to care for my beloved mother, whose blessed prayers carried me to where I am, whose supplications were my fortress and whose light guided my path. I pray that Allah will comfort her heart and reward her abundantly on my behalf.

"Also take care for my life partner, my beloved wife, Umm Salah, Bayan, from whom the war separated me for long days and months, yet she remained true to our bond, steadfast like the trunk of an olive tree that does not bend, patient and trusting in Allah, carrying the responsibility in my absence with all strength and faith.

"I urge you to stand by them and be their support after Allah Almighty. If I die, then I die steadfast in my principles, and I bear witness before Allah that I am content with His decree, faithful in meeting Him, and certain that what is with Allah is better and everlasting.

"O Allah, accept me among the martyrs, forgive me my past and future sins, and make my blood a light that illuminates the path of freedom for my people and my family. Forgive me if I have fallen short, and pray for me to receive mercy, for I have remained true to the covenant, never changing or wavering.

"Do not forget Gaza … And do not forget me in your sincere prayers for forgiveness and acceptance," he wrote..

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,000 victims since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.