Iran’s national security adviser visits Iraq for talks on bilateral cooperation

Iran's National Security Adviser Ali Larijani held talks in Baghdad with his Iraqi counterpart Qasim al-Araji on Monday to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation and coordination.

No further details were provided by the Iraqi state news agency INA about the meeting, held shortly after Larijani arrived at Baghdad International Airport at the start of an official visit of unspecified length.

Larijani was appointed secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Aug. 5 by President Masoud Pezeshkian, replacing Gen. Ali Akbar Ahmadian. He previously held the same position from 2005 to 2007.

Iraq and Iran have long maintained close ties, with Iraqi officials describing Tehran as a key political and strategic ally.