‏Iraqi prime minister vows end to weapons outside state control

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Saturday that his country's improved security situation removes any justification for the presence of weapons outside state institutions, stressing that enforcing such measures "is not aimed at any specific group or individual."

‏Addressing a tribal gathering in Baghdad to mark the anniversary of the 1920 revolt against British rule, al-Sudani said his government has embraced a "services-first" approach, making field visits across provinces to monitor projects and address citizens' needs.

‏He praised the role of Iraq's tribes in shaping political life and helping to end periods of hardship, while reaffirming that "placing all arms under state control, upholding the rule of law, and fighting corruption" are demands voiced by religious authorities and civil society, and "cannot be compromised."

‏"In a stable environment, there is no reason for weapons to exist outside state institutions, and tribes should support the authority of law and the judiciary," he said.

‏Although al-Sudani avoided naming any group, political observers interpreted his remarks as a signal to armed factions operating beyond the state's authority.

‏His comments come as Lebanon faces its own contentious debate over placing all arms under state control.

‏Lebanon's government is preparing a plan to limit all arms possession to the national army by the end of the year, a move Hezbollah has strongly rejected as politically motivated and aligned with Israeli and US pressure.

‏Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has ordered the military to prepare an implementation roadmap for the plan, while President Joseph Aoun unveiled a broader national proposal, including Israeli withdrawal, prisoner releases, and full state control over arms.

‏Hezbollah has termed the push a "grave sin" and is dismissing it "as if it doesn't exist."