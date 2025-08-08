SPAIN CONDEMNS ISRAELS DECISION TO OCCUPY GAZA

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli government's decision to escalate the military occupation of Gaza.

"We strongly condemn the Israeli government's decision to escalate the military occupation of Gaza, which would only cause further destruction and suffering," Albares said on X.

He called for "a permanent ceasefire, the massive and immediate entry of humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages."

"A lasting peace in the region can only be achieved by implementing the two-state solution, which includes a realistic and viable State of Palestine," he added.

According to Netanyahu's office, Israeli forces will prepare to occupy Gaza City. The latest satellite imagery reveals that the Israeli military is amassing troops and equipment near the Gaza border, potentially in preparation for a new ground invasion of the Palestinian territory.

Israeli ground operations in Gaza have been ongoing since October 2023, with interruptions during two ceasefires.

The Israeli Security Cabinet also approved five key principles for concluding the war: dismantling the Palestinian group Hamas, securing the return of all hostages—both alive and deceased—demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, ensuring Israeli security control over the area, and establishing a civilian government not led by Hamas or the Palestinian Authority.

This new operation by Israel, expected to last at least six months, comes despite Tel Aviv facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,200 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



