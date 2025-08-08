Israeli opposition leader slams Cabinet’s move to occupy Gaza as ‘disaster’

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Friday sharply criticized the Cabinet's latest decision on Gaza, calling it "a disaster that will lead to many more disasters."

In a statement, Lapid accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of capitulating to the extremist demands of far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

The criticism from Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party, comes after Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan by Netanyahu to take control of Gaza City.

"In complete contradiction to the opinion of the military and security ranks, without considering the erosion and exhaustion of the fighting forces, Ben Gvir and Smotrich dragged Netanyahu into a move that will take months," said Lapid.

He added that this will "lead to the death of the hostages, the killing of many soldiers, cost tens of billions to the Israeli taxpayers, and lead to a political collapse."

He warned that Israel will be "trapped in the field without a goal, without defining the picture of the day after, in a useless occupation that no one understands where it is leading."

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,200 people have been killed since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





