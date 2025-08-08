Israeli drone strike kills one in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced Friday that one person was killed in an Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed the victim was inside a van on the Sidon-Tyre highway when the drone attack occurred.

The Lebanese National News Agency NNA reported that emergency teams recovered the body from the destroyed vehicle and transported it to a nearby hospital.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Israel launched military operations in Lebanon on Oct. 8, 2023, which escalated into a full-scale war by September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and injuring around 17,000.

A ceasefire was reached in November, but Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target activities of the Hezbollah group.

Under the truce, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





