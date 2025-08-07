WHO says 99 people, including 29 children, died of malnutrition in Gaza this year

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday deaths caused by hunger are rising in Gaza, with at least 99 people, including 29 children under the age of five, having died from malnutrition so far this year.

"So far this year, 99 people have died from malnutrition, including 29 children under five. These reported numbers are likely underestimates," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Highlighting the dire situation in the enclave, Ghebreyesus said the people of Gaza have been under bombardment for nearly two years, facing repeated displacement and limited access to basic services.

"Malnutrition is widespread and hunger-related deaths are rising. In July, nearly 12,000 children under five years were identified as suffering from acute malnutrition, the highest monthly figure ever recorded," he said at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, during a briefing on global health issues.

Ghebreyesus said disease outbreaks are continuing in Gaza due to overcrowding and deteriorating water, sanitation and hygiene conditions, describing the situation as alarming.

He noted that the WHO has supported the evacuation of 7,522 patients from Gaza since October 2023. However, more than 14,800 patients still urgently require medical care.

"People are dying not only from hunger and disease, but also in the desperate search for food," he added.

"Since the 27th of May, more than 1600 people have been killed and nearly 12,000 injured while trying to collect food from distribution sites," he further added.

Since June 25, the WHO has delivered 68 truckloads of medical supplies to Gaza, but Ghebreyesus stressed that this represents only a small fraction of the overall needs.

"But that amount is only a fraction of what is needed. Those hospitals that are still functioning even partially are overwhelmed, and the most basic supplies have run out," he noted.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,000 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



