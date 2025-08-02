Latest Israeli attacks kill 22 in Gaza

At least 22 Palestinians were killed early Saturday in a series of Israeli airstrikes and shootings across the Gaza Strip, including 12 people who were waiting for humanitarian aid, sources said.

According to medical sources, 12 bodies were transferred to the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after Israeli forces opened fire at the aid distribution area along the Netzarim Corridor.

In the town of Al-Zawaida, an Israeli airstrike targeted a family home killing five members of the same family including three children.

Meanwhile, three members of the same family were killed and others wounded when an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on tents sheltering displaced families near the Industrial Junction in northern Khan Younis.

Another two women were killed in strike on a tent in northwest Khan Younis.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to severe food shortages and deaths by starvation.





