6 buses arrive in Daraa to evacuate Suwayda civilians

Six buses reached Syria's eastern Daraa province on Saturday to begin evacuating civilians from neighboring Suwayda, according to Syrian state news agency SANA, as efforts continue to stabilize the flashpoint region.

The buses arrived in the city of Bosra al-Sham in preparation to enter Suwayda and evacuate an unspecified number of civilians, state media reported, without giving further details.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba told Anadolu that the evacuation was "temporary" and that civilians would return once security is restored.

"The government aims to reestablish law and order in Suwayda before facilitating the return of residents," Baba said.

A ceasefire is holding since July 19, following a week of deadly fighting between Druze and Bedouin factions, as well as Israeli intervention.

Syria's transitional administration, formed after Bashar al-Assad was ousted on Dec. 8, 2024, is working to restore stability across the country after nearly 25 years of authoritarian rule.





