Jordan conducts 7 air drops of aid over Gaza with international support

The Jordanian army said on Friday that it had carried out seven air drops of humanitarian and food aid over the Gaza Strip in coordination with air forces from four other countries as part of ongoing efforts to assist Palestinians amid Israel's ongoing war on the enclave.

In a statement, the Jordanian military said the drops included humanitarian supplies, food, and infant formula, with a total weight of approximately 57 tons.

The operation involved two Royal Jordanian Air Force planes as well as one each from the UAE, France, and Spain, and two from Germany.

The military noted that the total amount of aid dropped over Gaza since the resumption of aerial operations a week ago has reached nearly 148 tons of essential supplies.

It stressed that the operation is part of Jordan's "continued efforts to provide relief support to Palestinians in Gaza."

Jordan's armed forces confirmed that humanitarian and medical aid missions to Gaza "will continue."

Since the start of the war, Jordan has carried out 133 airdrops over Gaza, while the number of joint operations with "brotherly and friendly countries" has reached 276, the military added.

Gaza is enduring one of the worst humanitarian crises in its history, with famine compounding an ongoing genocidal war perpetrated by Israel since Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has fully closed all crossings into Gaza since March 2, 2025, blocking most food and medical supplies, which has exacerbated famine conditions.

According to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 154 Palestinians, including 89 children, have died due to starvation and malnutrition since the war began.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





