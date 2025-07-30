Israel rejects UK decision to recognize Palestinian state as ‘reward for Hamas’

Pro-Palestinian march in London against Israeli attacks on Gaza and arms sales (AA File Photo)

Israel rejected a British government decision on Tuesday to recognize a Palestinian state in September unless Tel Aviv takes "substantive steps to end the appalling situation" in Gaza, calling the move a "reward for Hamas."

"The shift in the British government's position at this time, following the French move and internal political pressures, constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages," the Israeli Foreign Ministry claimed in a statement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his government would move to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September if Israel fails to take "substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, and revive the prospect of a two-state solution."

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Paris would officially recognize a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly in September.

So far, 149 of the UN's 193 member states have recognized Palestine-a number that has steadily risen since Israel began its war on Gaza in October 2023.

The British decision comes amid mounting domestic and international pressure on Israel to end its genocidal war in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 60,000 Palestinians. The relentless bombardment has devastated the enclave and led to food shortages.

On Monday, Israeli rights groups B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory's healthcare system.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.