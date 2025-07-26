UNICEF to send 6 medical trucks to Gaza

Six trucks, loaded with critical medical supplies, are set to enter the Gaza Strip on Saturday via UNICEF, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced.

The trucks, scheduled for delivery to hospitals across Gaza, contain only medical items, and no food supplies, the ministry clarified in a statement.

"These supplies are of vital importance and are urgently needed to continue providing medical care to the wounded and the sick and to save lives," the ministry added.

In light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the Health Ministry appealed to citizens, community leaders, families, and all concerned parties to ensure the safe passage and protection of the convoy, warning against any interference that could delay or endanger the delivery.

The call comes as Gaza's healthcare system continues to collapse under the weight of severe shortages, compounded by months of Israeli bombardment and blockade.

UNICEF has been among several international agencies attempting to bring aid into the besieged enclave, where hospitals are overwhelmed and essential medical supplies have nearly run out.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 59,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



