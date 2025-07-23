Israeli woman arrested for allegedly plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu

Israeli police arrested an elderly woman two weeks ago on suspicion of plotting to attack Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with an explosive device, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported Wednesday.

The suspect, a resident of central Israel, was involved in a conspiracy to carry out a bomb attack targeting the prime minister, according to the report.

She was interrogated by Israeli police and the Shin Bet domestic security agency before being released under an order to stay away from the prime minister's office and other government buildings, KAN said.

Details of the case have been kept under wraps. The suspect is expected to be formally charged with "criminal and terrorism-related offenses" on Thursday.