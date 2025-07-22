Syria opens urgent probe into field executions in Suwayda

Fighters from Bedouin tribes deploy in the Druzemajority town of Mazra'a (EPA File Photo)

The Syrian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday the formation of an investigative committee to pursue those involved in carrying out field executions in Suwayda, southern Syria, state news agency SANA reported.

The announcement was made in a statement from the ministry's media and communication department.

"The Ministry of Defense, represented by Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, has followed reports of shocking and serious violations committed by an unidentified group wearing military uniforms in the city of Suwayda," the statement said.

"Based on strict directives previously issued by the ministry prohibiting the entry of any unauthorized formations into the military operations area, a committee has been formed to follow up on the violations in Suwayda, and to investigate the affiliation and background of the individuals who committed them."

The ministry confirmed that "the harshest penalties will be imposed on those found responsible once identified."

"None of the perpetrators of these violations will be tolerated, even if they belong to the Ministry of Defense," the defense minister was quoted as saying.

Earlier in the day, Syria's Interior Ministry also announced the opening of an "urgent" investigation to pursue those involved in the field executions in Suwayda.

Circulating video footage shows unidentified individuals carrying out summary executions in the province.

Earlier, the Syrian presidency had directed that those responsible for abuses in Suwayda "must be held accountable, regardless of their rank."

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda. Violence escalated, and Israeli airstrikes followed, targeting Syrian military positions and infrastructure, including in the capital Damascus.

While Israel cited the "protection of Druze communities" as a pretext for its attacks, most Druze leaders in Syria have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state. A ceasefire was announced on Saturday.

The new Syrian government has been working to reestablish order nationwide since the ouster of former regime leader Bashar al-Assad on Dec. 8, 2024.