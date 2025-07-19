A generation disappear in Gaza

According to the Media Office of the Gaza government, the Israeli military has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, destroyed 88% of the Gaza Strip, and caused over $62 billion in material damage since the start of its military campaign.

The statement also revealed that Israeli forces have continued their assault on Gaza for 650 days. During this time, 877 starving Palestinians were killed and 5,666 injured at so-called "aid centers," which have been labeled "death traps" guided by U.S.-Israeli coordination. An additional 42 people remain missing.

Israel has maintained a total blockade of Gaza's border crossings for 139 days, deliberately starving the population and blocking humanitarian aid. During this period, the Israeli military has prevented the entry of 76,450 aid and fuel trucks.

Since October 7, Israeli forces have bombed 42 soup kitchens and 57 aid distribution centers, and have targeted humanitarian convoys and missions 121 times.

Currently, Israel is reported to control 77% of the Gaza Strip through occupation, military operations, and forced displacement of Palestinians.